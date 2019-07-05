Raptors fans pay tribute to Kawhi Leonard from atop Mount Kilimanjaro

Raptors fans rejoiced in collective euphoria after a Game 6 victory against the Golden State Warriors last month. Little more than two weeks later, that feeling was replaced with nail-biting anxiety.

Twenty-eight-year-old Kawhi Leonard became a free agent the evening of June 30, prompting rampant speculation about where he would land next.

Canadians Bretten Roissl and Daniel Loberto, embarked on an adventure in Tanzania, which included climbing Mount Kilimanjaro.

When they got to the top, they proudly hoisted their Canadian flag, with a majestic mountain top view surrounding them.

On top of Africa's highest 🗻, Kilimanjaro, we say one more thing for @kawhileonard. Whatever you choose man we'll still love you! #nba #raptors #KawhiUpdate #TimandSid #TSN One's not enough ! As they say in Tanzania 😉 pic.twitter.com/oXxuKHT3n7 — Groupbrett2 😎 board man gets paid. (@Groupbrett2) July 3, 2019

“Some blood, sweat, and tears went into this one, but we finally made it to the top,” Roissl can be heard saying. “Kawhi, he just won us the championship, made us proud Canadians. If you’re going to stay, that would be awesome.

“If you’re going to leave, do something else, I totally understand,” the Brampton resident continued.

They told Global News during a Skype interview, that it took them seven days to complete the journey. They trekked for 75 kilometres and climbed anywhere from six to 14 hours every day.