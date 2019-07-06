Kawhi Leonard reportedly signing with Clippers, Danny Green going to Lakers

Fresh off an NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors, Danny Green is signing with the L.A. Lakers amid reports that Kawhi Leonard will sign with the Clippers.

Green confirmed on his podcast’s Twitter channel that he’ll join the Lakers.

“Kawhi’s made his decision, seems like the announcement is out now,” Green said, as he confirmed he’s heading to Los Angeles.

“I would like to announce proudly that for the next two years, I will be teaming up with my new teammates in L.A., the L.A. Lakers,” he said in the video.

“I had a great time in the city of Toronto, loved the organization, thank you guys, thank you to my teammates, thank you to the fans.”

Congrats my brother KL! Announcing on my podcast where I’m going shortly! — Danny Green (@DGreen_14) July 6, 2019

Green’s announcement came amid several reports that Leonard, the NBA Finals MVP, will join the Clippers.

ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski cited NBA sources saying that Leonard was joining the Clippers.

The L.A. Clippers would not confirm this to Global News on Friday night.

Wojnarowski went on to report that the Clippers are also acquiring Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Athletic also reported that both players are going to the Clippers.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are joining the LA Clippers. pic.twitter.com/9MkPVLuEzG — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) July 6, 2019

Leonard was recruiting him to come and play with him, he added.

Kawhi Leonard has been recruiting Paul George to find a way to get to the Clippers and LA pulled it off tonight: George goes to the Clippers with Leonard, and together they walk into Staples Center to go head-to-head with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2019

Leonard will sign a four-year, $142 million contract with the Lakers, Wojnarowski reported.

So ends a one-season tenure in Toronto that saw the Raptors – and Canada – capture their first NBA championship.

Wojnarowski said Leonard wasn’t interested in building a “Super Team” with the Lakers which would have seen him join LeBron James.

The decision reportedly came after Torontonians made several overtures to Leonard to stay in the Six.

Toronto Mayor John Tory promoted a petition asking Leonard “politely” to remain in the city.