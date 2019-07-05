Is #KawhiWatch almost over? How 3 teams have been trying to woo Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard may be the most wanted man in basketball at the moment.

Leonard watchers are in a frenzy as NBA teams go to great lengths to win over the star athlete. Playing hard to get is out of the question, and a desperate and blatant show of affection is the strategy for teams seeking to woo Leonard.

Three teams are in pursuit of his talent: the Toronto Raptors, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers are all anxiously awaiting a decision on the 2019-20 season from the free-agent player.

After helping lead the Raptors to their first NBA championship win, Leonard, who has been dubbed the King of the North, is ferociously loved by Raptors fans.

He has been offered free ownership of any multi-million-dollar penthouse of his choice in Toronto. (Leonard politely declined.) Torontonian restaurant owners have vowed to provide the athlete with free meals under the punny phrase “Kawhi and dine.” A website titled Kawhi, U Should Stay popped up not too long ago.

Guided by super fan Nav Bhatia, Mayor John Tory and Paramount Fine Foods CEO Mohamad Fakih, fans are also signing a petition urging Leonard to stay in the city.

A Toronto ad company has even erected digital billboards reading: “The King’s throne stays in the North.”

And most recently, in what was reminiscent of a filmed police chase, several news outlets provided live coverage of vehicles supposedly occupied by Leonard en route to a Yorkville hotel, reportedly for talks about the big decision.

The two L.A. teams vying for the star have also shown considerable effort. Snoop Dogg serenaded Leonard in an attempt to have him join the Lakers, singing a remixed rendition of Michael Jackson’s Human Nature.

Clippers fans threw fire at the King of the North title by erecting billboards suggesting Leonard join the Clippers and become the “King of SoCal.” The hashtag #Kawhi2LAC has been created by and for fans hoping to advocate for Leonard’s return to Los Angeles.

While fans restlessly look for signs of a favourable decision, Leonard is giving no indication about which team he will choose. A decision from the basketball star could come at any moment now.

Until then, you can expect the extravagant displays of affection and want to continue.

