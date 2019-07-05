Snoop Dogg attempts to sway Kawhi Leonard to sign to Lakers with song

Kawhi Leonard is a free agent, and he’s taking his time with his decision on whether to join the Los Angeles Lakers or the Los Angeles Clippers or return to the Toronto Raptors.

Rapper Snoop Dogg has decided to make his pitch to Leonard to join the Los Angeles Lakers through music.

The Drop It Like It’s Hot rapper posted a video to social media of him singing a song he wrote for Leonard.

The Lakers superfan posted the video on Thursday with a short caption — “P. S. A.” — followed by emojis.

In the video, Snoop Dogg sings to the beat of Human Nature by Michael Jackson.

“Kawhi, Kawhi, tell me that you’ll be a Laker. Kawhi, Kawhi, come back to L.A.,” he begins his song.

Snoop Dogg continues: “They said Kawhi, Kawhi, tell me that you’ll be a Laker. Kawhi, Kawhi, come back to L.A. Don’t do Drake that way.”

“Kawhi, Kawhi, you should sign back with them Lakers,” he sings, before laughing at his own song.

(WARNING: This video contains explicit language.)

Snoop Dogg also posted a photo of Leonard in a Lakers jersey on Monday.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in June, the Gin and Juice rapper said he wanted Leonard to join the Lakers and revealed that he had reached out to the basketball player himself.

On June 14, the 47-year-old rapper posted a photo of Leonard wearing a Photoshopped Lakers jersey.

Leonard is among the top free agents whose decision about where to play next season remains unknown.

—With a file from the Associated Press