Surrey RCMP seeking missing male

Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing male, Jaspal Sidhu.
Jaspal Sidhu was last seen at 9:30 a.m. on July 2 in the 8600 block of 152 A Street in Surrey. He has not been seen or heard from since.
Sidhu is described as a 38-year-old South Asian male, 5’ 9″, 161 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a blue sweat shirt, jeans and runners.
Police and family are concerned for his health and well-being, as he needs regular medication for a non-life threatening illness.
It is out of character for this person to be out of touch this long.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Jaspal Sidhu is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca
, quoting file number 2019-83434.
