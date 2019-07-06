Surrey RCMP seeking missing male

Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing male, Jaspal Sidhu.

Jaspal Sidhu was last seen at 9:30 a.m. on July 2 in the 8600 block of 152 A Street in Surrey. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Sidhu is described as a 38-year-old South Asian male, 5’ 9″, 161 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue sweat shirt, jeans and runners.

Police and family are concerned for his health and well-being, as he needs regular medication for a non-life threatening illness.

It is out of character for this person to be out of touch this long.