Calgary Stampeders place QB Bo Levi Mitchell on 6-game injured list

Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell has been placed on the six-game injured list.

In a roster update Friday morning, the team confirmed the news. However, the team did not specify Mitchell’s exact injury.

He appeared to suffer an upper-body injury in last week’s win over B.C.

Mitchell underwent an MRI earlier in the week and then sought a second opinion from a doctor in Los Angeles.

The team can pull Levi off the list before the six games, however, if that happens there would be salary cap implications.

On Tuesday the Red and White recalled training camp receiver Colton Hunchak and signed former Blue Bomber defensive back Abu Conteh.

Backup Nick Arbuckle is set to start in Saturday’s game against Saskatchewan. The pre-game show on 770 CHQR starts at 6:30 p.m. with kick off slated for 8 p.m.

