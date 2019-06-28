5 things to watch for in the Stampeders game against B.C. Lions

The Calgary Stampeders (0-1) are coming off their early-season bye week having had a chance to heal up from a physically-punishing season opener and face the winless B.C. Lions.

Here are five things to watch for in Saturday’s Calgary Stampeders week 3 game against the Lions:

Stamps D-line up against the Lions O-line: The Leos have been doing a terrible job protecting QB Mike Reilly in the first two weeks of the season. Could this be the tonic a beleaguered and beat up Stamps D-line needs to find some swagger? Mike Reilly versus Stamps secondary: Reilly can turn a game around with his feet, even in his mid 30s. He has a habit of having big games against the Stampeders, so the question is can that continue? Or can a Stampeders secondary that celebrated four picks last week come up big again? Don Jackson and the Stamps O-line: Calgary’s offensive line was touted as a strength going into this year, but they couldn’t win the battle against Ottawa, frustrating Jackson as he hopes for a big year. Can the notoriously emotional running back keep his cool until the holes start opening up? Bo Levi Mitchell: Mitchell just seemed off his game in week 1. Will he find the timing and chemistry with his receivers this week? Return of Devonne Claybrooks: Newly-minted Lions head coach comes back where it all began. Will he be tempted to run gadget and gimmick plays to try and frustrate his old team?

Join me and the entire Calgary Stampeders broadcast crew as the Stamps take on the Lions on Saturday, June 29. Pregame show gets underway at 3:30 p.m., with kick-off at 5 p.m. on the radio home of the Calgary Stampeders, 770 CHQR.