West End BIZ’s executive director to retire; names new boss

The West End BIZ has a new boss.

Winnipeg’s largest Business Improvement Zone announced the appointment of Joseph Kornelsen as its new executive director, who will replace Gloria Cardwell-Hoeppner when she retires at the end of July.

Kornelsen, a founding member of Functional Transit, a grassroots organization aimed at improving public transportation in the city, has been with the West End BIZ since 2013, most recently as its promotion and economic development coordinator.

READ MORE: Immigrants, other newcomers welcomed to West End Christmas Eve party

“The West End is one of the best neighbourhoods in Winnipeg,” said Kornelsen.

“I’ve had the opportunity to connect with so many folks in the neighbourhood already, and I’m thrilled to serve this community of dedicated restaurateurs, entrepreneurs, and hard-working business people.”

The West End BIZ is a non-profit that works with area businesses and stakeholders and covers a catchment area including 1,100 businesses and 35,000 residents.

Outgoing director Cardwell-Hoeppner had served in the role for more than 12 years.

WATCH: A restaurant tour in Winnipeg’s west end