Immigrants, other newcomers welcomed to West End Christmas Eve party

Hundreds of new immigrants, international students, and others who may not have family nearby over the holidays are taking part in a festive meal and celebration in Winnipeg’s West End.

The annual Christmas Eve Feast – a joint partnership between the West End BIZ, X-Cues Cafe, Sons of Italy, and Sorrento’s on Ellice – is expected to attract almost 700 people, including more than 250 children, based on pre-registation.

“We want to make Christmas happen for everyone attending and that they feel part of a family celebration,” said Gloria Cardwell-Hoeppner, executive director of the West End BIZ.

“We try to create some special memories, especially for the children. For many, it’s the only holiday celebration, meal and gift they will receive.”

The event, which takes place Christmas Eve at X-Cues Cafe on Sargent Avenue, will feature volunteer servers including Winnipeg police chief Danny Smyth and MLA Andrew Swan.

