What’s open and closed during the holidays in Winnipeg
While most businesses have been firing on all cylinders leading up to Christmas, a lot of places will be closing up or adjusting schedules for a few days throughout Christmas and New Year’s.
Errands:
Canada Post will not be delivering mail or have posts offices open on Christmas, Boxing Day, and New Year’s.
City of Winnipeg civic offices will close at noon on Dec. 24 and will remain closed Dec. 25 and Dec. 26. The offices will also be closed Jan. 1.
The city’s help line, 311, will be available 24/7.
Provincial and federal offices will be closed Dec. 25, Dec. 26 and Jan. 1.
Banks will be closed Dec. 25, Dec. 26 and Jan. 1. Some banks will also close early Christmas Eve.
Winnipeg Transit
Winnipeg Transit will be operating on a Sunday schedule on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.
Transit is also offering a free bus ride on New Year’s Eve starting at 7 p.m. until the end of service. The last buses leave the downtown area at around 1:30 a.m.
Garbage/Recycling:
Collection is not taking place Christmas or New Year’s day. Collection on those days or after will shift one day
Stores:
Walmart
- Dec. 24: 6 a.m. or 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Dec. 25: closed
- Dec. 26: 6 a.m. – 11 p.m. or 12 a.m.
Hours vary at different locations.
Superstore
- Dec. 24: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Dec. 25: closed
- Dec. 26: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Sobeys
- Dec. 24: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Dec. 25: closed
- Dec. 26: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Liquor Marts
- Dec. 24: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Dec. 25: closed
- Dec. 26: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Dec. 31: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Jan. 1: closed
Malls:
Polo Park
- Christmas Eve: 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Christmas Day: closed
- Boxing Day: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
St. Vital
- Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Christmas Day: closed
- Boxing Day: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Kildonan Place
- Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Christmas Day: closed
- Boxing Day: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Garden City
- Christmas Eve: 9:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- Christmas Day: closed
- Boxing Day: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Grant Park
- Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Christmas Day: closed
- Boxing Day: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Attractions:
Canadian Museum for Human Rights
- Dec. 24: closed
- Dec. 25: closed
- Dec. 26 to Jan 1: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
The Manitoba Museum
- Dec. 24: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Dec 25: closed
- Dec. 26 – Jan. 6: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Assiniboine Park Zoo
- Dec. 24: 9:00 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Dec. 25: closed
- Dec. 26: 9:00 a.m. – 4 p.m.
City of Winnipeg Libraries
- Dec. 24: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Dec. 25: closed
- Dec. 26: closed
*Some locations may be closed Christmas Eve.
City of Winnipeg Pools
- December 24: open regular hours until 11:30 a.m.; facilities close at 12:00 noon
- Dec. 25: closed
- Dec. 26: closed
- Dec. 31: Pools open regular hours until 4:00 pm; sites close at 4:30 pm
- Jan. 1: Closed
