What’s open and closed during the holidays in Winnipeg

While most businesses have been firing on all cylinders leading up to Christmas, a lot of places will be closing up or adjusting schedules for a few days throughout Christmas and New Year’s.

Errands:

Canada Post will not be delivering mail or have posts offices open on Christmas, Boxing Day, and New Year’s.

City of Winnipeg civic offices will close at noon on Dec. 24 and will remain closed Dec. 25 and Dec. 26. The offices will also be closed Jan. 1.

The city’s help line, 311, will be available 24/7.

Provincial and federal offices will be closed Dec. 25, Dec. 26 and Jan. 1.

Banks will be closed Dec. 25, Dec. 26 and Jan. 1. Some banks will also close early Christmas Eve.

Winnipeg Transit

Winnipeg Transit will be operating on a Sunday schedule on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Transit is also offering a free bus ride on New Year’s Eve starting at 7 p.m. until the end of service. The last buses leave the downtown area at around 1:30 a.m.

Garbage/Recycling:

Collection is not taking place Christmas or New Year’s day. Collection on those days or after will shift one day

Stores:

Walmart

Dec. 24: 6 a.m. or 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Dec. 25: closed

Dec. 26: 6 a.m. – 11 p.m. or 12 a.m.

Hours vary at different locations.

Superstore

Dec. 24: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Dec. 25: closed

Dec. 26: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sobeys

Dec. 24: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Dec. 25: closed

Dec. 26: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Liquor Marts

Dec. 24: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Dec. 25: closed

Dec. 26: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Dec. 31: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Jan. 1: closed

Malls:

Polo Park

Christmas Eve: 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Christmas Day: closed

Boxing Day: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

St. Vital

Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Christmas Day: closed

Boxing Day: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Kildonan Place

Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Christmas Day: closed

Boxing Day: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Garden City

Christmas Eve: 9:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Christmas Day: closed

Boxing Day: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Grant Park

Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Christmas Day: closed

Boxing Day: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Attractions:

Canadian Museum for Human Rights

Dec. 24: closed

Dec. 25: closed

Dec. 26 to Jan 1: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Manitoba Museum

Dec. 24: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Dec 25: closed

Dec. 26 – Jan. 6: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Assiniboine Park Zoo

Dec. 24: 9:00 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Dec. 25: closed

Dec. 26: 9:00 a.m. – 4 p.m.

City of Winnipeg Libraries

Dec. 24: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Dec. 25: closed

Dec. 26: closed

*Some locations may be closed Christmas Eve.

City of Winnipeg Pools

December 24: open regular hours until 11:30 a.m.; facilities close at 12:00 noon

Dec. 25: closed

Dec. 26: closed

Dec. 31: Pools open regular hours until 4:00 pm; sites close at 4:30 pm

Jan. 1: Closed