Outlet mall gift wrapping station raising money for United Way

You’re making a list and checking it twice, but how much time do you have for wrapping those presents?

The United Way has set up shop at Outlet Collection Winnipeg to wrap gifts for people in exchange for a donation.

“This is a new venture for us so we’re bringing in volunteers who have never volunteered with us through this capacity,” Heather Block, from United Way said.

“Folks can bring their gifts in, have them wrapped while they continue shopping and pick them up, make a small donation to the united way or a large one and all of that will make a difference to our community.”

A total of 250 volunteers are taking part in the program over the next three weeks.

Marcia McDowell spent an afternoon wrapping gifts.

“It was good to give back and see people shopping for the holiday season,” she said.

“Just bring a smile to someone’s face for the holiday season, help wrap a gift and make someone happy.”

April Nicklen has been a volunteer with United Way for four years. She said it’s important for her to give as much time as she can during the busy holiday season.

“There’s people who are part of the organization who would normally volunteer but their schedules are just so full now with the concerts and the shopping and just getting through the regular Christmas rush stuff,” she said.

“We don’t have that so much anymore, one of the pleasures of growing older.”

Volunteers will be at the mall until Christmas Eve.