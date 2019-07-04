Driver escapes as car catches fire in Kelowna

A quick-thinking driver jumped out of his car just before the vehicle was engulfed in flames in Kelowna Wednesday afternoon.

The fire department says the driver was heading down Gordon Drive, near Guisachan Road, when he noticed smoke and pulled over. Soon after, the car caught fire.

Witness Jenn Ugyan said she heard a loud bang and was worried that there was an explosion.

She filmed the blaze as flames leaped over the fence and billowed thick, black smoke into the air.

The blaze spread to the fence of a nearby townhouse complex, but was extinguished before it spread to any other structures.

The fire department says the blaze seems to have been caused by a mechanical issue.