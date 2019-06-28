Kelowna fire department battles overnight building blaze

A fire in a building under construction is under investigation after Kelowna firefighters extinguished the blaze early Friday.

The Kelowna Fire Department said it received a 911 call regarding a fire at approximately 12:50 a.m., and that smoke and flames could be seen coming from the top floor of The Shore, an apartment complex located at Lakeshore Road and Richter Street.

READ MORE: ‘Significant’ multi-unit apartment fire leaves Saanich woman dead

Fire crews initially used a ladder truck to battle the blaze, which allowed additional crews to enter the building and fully extinguish it. In all, nine vehicles and 27 personnel were involved in fighting the fire.

READ MORE: Lightning strikes Kelowna natural gas line, sparking grass fire

The fire department said the fire damage was limited to two units on the sixth floor, and that the fire’s cause is under investigation.

The Shore is described as a collection of 103 student rentals with some suites offering views of Okanagan Lake.