June 27, 2019

Brockville police, fire marshal, investigating death at campground

Global News

Brockville police and the office of the Fire Marshal are investigating a death at a Brockville campsite.

Police and the office of the fire marshal are currently investigating the circumstances of a death at a Brockville campground.

Police say the investigation began on Thursday when officers responded to a call about a man in a camper at St. Lawrence Park.

Police say the 62-year-old man was found dead inside the camper.

There was also evidence that a small fire had ignited inside the camper.

It’s unclear if investigators are treating the death as suspicious. Police say more details will be released as they become available.

