3-vehicle crash leaves one dead: Strathroy-Caradoc police
Strathroy-Caradoc police are investigating after a woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash.
According to police, emergency services were called to a collision on Adelaide Road near Olde Drive just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Three people were taken to Victoria Hospital in London. Two males suffered non-life-threatening injuries but a woman, 23, was pronounced dead in hospital.
Police ask anyone with information about the crash to contact Const. Jim Pottruff at 519-245-1250.
