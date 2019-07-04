Motorcycle, school bus collide in Scarborough: police
Toronto police say a motorcycle and a school bus were involved in a crash in Scarborough on Thursday morning that left the motorcyclist with potentially life-threatening injuries.
Authorities said they received a call shortly after 9 a.m. for reports of a crash in the area of Pharmacy and Lawrence avenues.
Police said the motorcyclist was seriously injured in the crash and rushed to a trauma centre, while there were no injuries reported on the bus.
It is unclear if children were on the bus at the time of the collision.
There is no word on what led to the crash.
