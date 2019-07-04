Collision
July 4, 2019 10:49 am

Motorcycle, school bus collide in Scarborough: police

By Web Writer  Global News

The scene of the Scarborough crash on Thursday morning.

Global News
A A

Toronto police say a motorcycle and a school bus were involved in a crash in Scarborough on Thursday morning that left the motorcyclist with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said they received a call shortly after 9 a.m. for reports of a crash in the area of Pharmacy and Lawrence avenues.

READ MORE: Motorcyclist killed in collision in Toronto’s west end

Police said the motorcyclist was seriously injured in the crash and rushed to a trauma centre, while there were no injuries reported on the bus.

It is unclear if children were on the bus at the time of the collision.

There is no word on what led to the crash.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Collision
Crash
Lawrence Avenue
Lawrence Avenue crash
Pharmacy and Lawrence
Pharmacy Avenue
Pharmacy Avenue crash
Scarborough
Scarborough crash
Toronto
Toronto crash
Toronto Paramedics
Toronto Police

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.