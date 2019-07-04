Motorcycle, school bus collide in Scarborough: police

Toronto police say a motorcycle and a school bus were involved in a crash in Scarborough on Thursday morning that left the motorcyclist with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said they received a call shortly after 9 a.m. for reports of a crash in the area of Pharmacy and Lawrence avenues.

READ MORE: Motorcyclist killed in collision in Toronto’s west end

Police said the motorcyclist was seriously injured in the crash and rushed to a trauma centre, while there were no injuries reported on the bus.

It is unclear if children were on the bus at the time of the collision.

There is no word on what led to the crash.

Update:

– Male motorcyclist taken to trauma centre with serious, poss life threatening injuries

– WB Lawrence and NB Pharmacy Ave is currently closed at the intersection, please avoid.@TPS41Div #GO1242305^adc — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) July 4, 2019