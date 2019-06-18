Motorcyclist killed in collision in Toronto’s west end
Toronto police say a man has died at the scene after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle in the city’s west end.
Police said the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday near North Queen Street and The Queensway.
Police are warning drivers to expect delays in the area while they continue to investigate.
