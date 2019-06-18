Motorcyclist killed in collision in Toronto’s west end

Toronto police say a man has died at the scene after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle in the city’s west end.

Police said the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday near North Queen Street and The Queensway.

Police are warning drivers to expect delays in the area while they continue to investigate.

COLLISION: North Queen Street and The Queensway, @TPS22Div. Motorcycle and vehicle involved, police investigating a fatal collision now. Expect delays in the area. Info? Contact @TrafficServices. #GO1127498 ^CdK — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) June 18, 2019