Motorcyclist killed in collision in Toronto’s west end

Toronto police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Tuesday afternoon.

Toronto police say a man has died at the scene after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle in the city’s west end.

Police said the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday near North Queen Street and The Queensway.

Police are warning drivers to expect delays in the area while they continue to investigate.

