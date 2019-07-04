Most of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia under heat warning

Two of Canada’s maritime provinces are under a heat warning for the rest of the week, with humidex values expected to reach as high as 38 in some areas.

Environment Canada says that a system of very warm air is set to move across western portions of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick on Thursday before transitioning into eastern parts of both provinces on Friday.

READ MORE: Montreal prepares for summer heat wave as Environment Canada issues warning

It’s expected that areas could see temperatures soar to 30 degrees or more in areas while humidex values could approach 38.

Minimum temperatures overnight on Thursday into Friday in the Fredericton area will be near 18 degrees, providing very little relief from the heat.

It’s expected to be a little better in the Halifax area, which is currently under a special weather statement.

Minimum temperatures in Nova Scotia’s capital overnight on Friday and into Saturday are expected to be between 16 and 20 degrees.

WATCH: Tornado hits northeast China as ‘extreme’ weather strikes

High humidity is set to persist through Saturday in the region before falling that evening as a cold front approaches the Maritimes.

Environment Canada is recommending that outdoor activities be moved to the coolest parts of the day and says outdoor workers should take regular breaks in a cool place.