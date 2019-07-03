Man injured after shooting in Scarborough: Toronto police
Toronto police are looking for a suspect after a man was shot in Scarborough Wednesday night.
Officers responded just after 9:30 p.m. for a shooting in the area of Markham Road and Dunelm Street, just north of Eglinton Avenue East.
Paramedics said the victim was transported to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
According to investigators, the suspect ran across the field as he was fleeing the scene.
The suspect is described as a man with a slim build, and was reportedly wearing a black mask at the time of the incident. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and is considered armed and dangerous by police.
The investigation is ongoing.
