Man injured after shooting in Scarborough: Toronto police

Toronto police are looking for a suspect after a man was shot in Scarborough Wednesday night.

Officers responded just after 9:30 p.m. for a shooting in the area of Markham Road and Dunelm Street, just north of Eglinton Avenue East.

READ MORE: Man dead, officer injured after police investigation in Scarborough: SIU

Paramedics said the victim was transported to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

According to investigators, the suspect ran across the field as he was fleeing the scene.

The suspect is described as a man with a slim build, and was reportedly wearing a black mask at the time of the incident. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and is considered armed and dangerous by police.

The investigation is ongoing.

WATCH: (June 25, 2019) $50K reward offered for information on 2018 playground shooting

SHOOTING:

Markham Rd + Dunelm St

-Police o/s

-Have located victim

-Injuries not life threatening

-Suspect is black, 5'9, slim build, black mask, grey hoodie

*Armed and Dangerous*

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) July 4, 2019