July 3, 2019 11:07 pm

Man injured after shooting in Scarborough: Toronto police

By Web Writer  Global News

Toronto police say a man was shot in Scarborough, and is now looking for the suspect.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Toronto police are looking for a suspect after a man was shot in Scarborough Wednesday night.

Officers responded just after 9:30 p.m. for a shooting in the area of Markham Road and Dunelm Street, just north of Eglinton Avenue East.

Paramedics said the victim was transported to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

According to investigators, the suspect ran across the field as he was fleeing the scene.

The suspect is described as a man with a slim build, and was reportedly wearing a black mask at the time of the incident. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and is considered armed and dangerous by police.

The investigation is ongoing.

