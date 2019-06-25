Officer among 2 injured after shooting in Scarborough, Toronto police say
Toronto police say an officer is among two people injured following a shooting in Scarborough Tuesday evening.
Shortly after 8:30 p.m., police tweeted that a man and an officer were both taken to hospital after a shooting in the area of Midland Avenue and Midwest Road.
There is no word on exactly how the two victims sustained injuries and if they were in fact both shot. There is also no word on their conditions.
Police said they are unable to comment further on the incident as the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate.
Toronto paramedics also did not provide Global News with additional information.
The SIU is a police watchdog agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegation of sexual assault.
