Charges laid after RCMP officer, hotel bouncers attacked in Jasper

Three people have been charged in connection with a violent incident outside a hotel in Jasper, Alta., on Canada Day that saw a Mountie assaulted and bouncers have rocks thrown at them.

At about 2 a.m. on Monday, Mounties were on foot patrol in the mountain resort town when they noticed someone being removed from the Athabasca Hotel by security staff, police said in a news release on Wednesday.

According to police, the officers started to talk to the person being removed when another person allegedly assaulted one of the RCMP members.

Police said the alleged attacker was immediately arrested.

“Only a few minutes later, police were called to the same location to assist the bouncers, who were being assaulted by multiple males outside the bar,” the RCMP said. “Some of the males were also allegedly carrying weapons and threw rocks at the bouncers.”

On Wednesday, police said 22-year-old Armel Ngoga has been charged with assaulting a police officer, 19-year-old Placide Kirayi has been charged with assault and 22-year-old Prince Giciro has been charged with carrying a weapon for the purpose of committing an offence and assault with a weapon.

All three are scheduled to appear in Jasper Provincial Court on Aug. 8.