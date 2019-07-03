Funnel clouds possible in Edmonton, central Alberta on Wednesday

A special weather advisory from Environment Canada warned central Albertans that funnel clouds could form throughout the day on Wednesday.

The alert said the possibility will exist throughout the afternoon and into the early evening hours.

“These types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms,” the advisory said. “This weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground. However, there is a chance that this rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado.”

As of 2 p.m., the advisory was in effect for the city of Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park as well as the Drayton Valley, Fort Saskatchewan, Leduc and Spruce Grove areas.

A full list of areas under the advisory is available on the Environment Canada website.

