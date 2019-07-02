Possible tornado reported as wild weather sweeps across Saskatchewan on Canada Day

It was another wild day of weather in Saskatchewan as severe storms swept across the province on Canada Day.

Environment Canada said an unconfirmed tornado was reported 65 kilometres south of Moose Jaw at 12:09 p.m. as a cold front tracked eastward across southern Saskatchewan.

READ MORE: RCMP locate missing hiker believed to have been caught in Meadow Lake storm

Two funnel clouds were also reported.

The first was at 6:05 p.m., eight kilometres southwest of Regina. A second funnel cloud was reported five minutes later near Rouleau, roughly 40 kilometres southwest of Regina.

Wind gusts of at least 100 kilometres per hour were reported at three locations. The strongest, at 104 kilometres per hour, was reported at Saskatoon’s airport at 3:47 p.m.

Bratts Lake and at Yorkton reported gusts up to 100 kilometres per hour during the evening.

WATCH: Driver attempts to navigate falling trees as severe weather hits Saskatchewan provincial park

A number of locations in the province reported nickel- to quarter-size hail, with Conorach reporting golf ball-size hail.

The weather also affected the Saskatchewan Roughriders home opener.

The game was delayed for two hours and three minutes with 1:39 left to go in the first half after a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Regina.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were in place for most of southern and central Saskatchewan during parts of the afternoon and evening.

READ MORE: 2 tornadoes touch down in Saskatchewan provincial park

Two confirmed tornados were reported in Saskatchewan on Saturday afternoon in Meadow Lake Provincial Park.

One travelled north of the Murray Doell campground area, and the other south of the campground.

Numerous trees were snapped or downed, and one camping trailer rolled.

WATCH: Family vacationing at Saskatchewan campground takes cover as severe weather hits

Many other camping trailers were reported damaged by fallen trees, along with many sheds and outhouse structures, Environment Canada reported.