Saskatchewan weather outlook: thunderstorm risk continues

After a stormy and active weekend across Saskatchewan, the risk for thunderstorms shifts into the start of the work week.

Weather forecast

Monday

Severe thunderstorms moved through the province this weekend with unconfirmed reports of a tornado near the Mossbank area on Sunday.

The weekend went out with a bang across #Sask! 120k+ lightening strikes were recorded across the province, as well as unconfirmed reports of a tornado near Mossbank. Here are some incredible #skstorm images: 📸's @ryanwunsch @CraigHilts71 @MitchyPvP

Matt Mario pic.twitter.com/jRVeFWmj1f — Ceilidh Millar (@CeilidhMillar) July 8, 2019

Heat and humidity will continue to fuel the thunderstorm risk across the Prairies for the start of the work week with Monday’s afternoon highs hovering in the mid-twenties in both Regina and Saskatoon. Westerly winds will peak at 20 km/h by Monday afternoon.

Monday night

The threat of a non-severe thunderstorm lingers across the Prairies into Monday evening.

A chance of a thundershower is possible early evening in both Regina and Saskatoon.

Parts of southeastern Saskatchewan may see some of the storms turn severe overnight.

Tuesday

Moist and warm air will continue to keep the Regina area unstable and increase the chance of thunderstorms on Tuesday.

Conditions appear to stabilize for central areas including Saskatoon where the forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday and highs near 22 degrees.

Wednesday-Friday

The return of sunny conditions hits on Wednesday but the blast of these summer-like conditions won’t last long.

The chance of spotty showers returns Thursday as a system tracks across central and southern communities.

After an unsettled week across the province, the sunshine is on track to return just in time for the weekend!

Weekend outlook

Schedule some outdoor activities into your weekend ‘to do list’ as the sunshine re-appears by Friday.

Conditions are also expected to warm-up by Sunday with temperatures reaching the high twenties in both Regina and Saskatoon.

Jacquie Christoffel took the July 8 Your Saskatchewan photo in Regina:

The Saskatchewan weather outlook is your source for the province’s most accurate forecast and is your one-stop shop for all things weather with comprehensive, in-depth analysis that you can only find here.

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.