VPD constable charged in 2018 crash that injured 3 officers and 2 pedestrians

Crown prosecutors have charged a Vancouver police officer for his role in a 2018 crash that injured three officers and two pedestrians.

Const. Jose Domingo with the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) is facing one charge of driving without reasonable consideration under the Motor Vehicle Act.

READ MORE: 3 officers, 2 pedestrians sent to hospital after VPD vehicles collide

The crash happened on June 29 at the intersection of Howe and Smithe streets, just outside the Vancouver Law Courts.

Police said at the time that two VPD vehicles were responding to a call with lights and sirens on when they collided.

The officers and the pedestrians — both women in their 30s — were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Police watchdog files consideration of charges against VPD officers for pair of 2018 incidents

In April, the Independent Investigation Office (IIO), B.C.’s police watchdog, filed a report on the crash to prosecutors that opened the door for a possible charge.

The B.C. Prosecution Service said Domingo was charged on Friday and is due back in court on Aug. 8.

The other officer involved in the crash has not been charged.

Global News has requested comment from the VPD.