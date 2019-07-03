Body found of Calgary man presumed drowned on Saskatchewan lake

RCMP say they have recovered the body of a man presumed drowned on a northern Saskatchewan lake.

The 27-year-old Calgary man was camping with a friend on June 8 when he decided to go fishing from a canoe at Smoothstone Lake, Green Lake RCMP said.

READ MORE: Man’s body found after he tried rescuing a child on Madge Lake

He was not wearing a lifejacket and the wind increased while he was on the water, police said.

He never returned and his canoe was found submerged in the middle of the lake by a local fisherman, according to a police report at the time.

A search of the area failed to locate the man.

READ MORE: Body of man recovered from Assiniboine River near Kamsack, Sask.

RCMP said his body was located along the lake’s shoreline on June 30 while officers and CASARA were making patrols.

His family has been notified, but police have not released his name.