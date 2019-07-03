Horse-drawn buggy collides with car, leaves 2 injured in P.E.I.

A horse was in the front of a buggy that collided with a car in rural Prince Edward Island on Tuesday.

P.E.I. RCMP say that the occupants were taking the horse and buggy on Route 320 in Peakes, P.E.I., when a car hit them.

Police believe that the driver and passenger of the vehicle were ejected after the vehicle lost control and landed on its side.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle were taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the occupants of the heavily damaged buggy were not injured.

The horse suffered a cut to its leg and will reportedly make a full recovery.

The RCMP investigation into the cause of the collision is still ongoing.