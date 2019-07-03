Summer-long street party? Plan floated for Osborne Village pedestrian weekends

The success of the Canada Day street festival, which brings massive crowds to Osborne Village each July 1, has some calling for the pedestrian mall to return every weekend over the summer.

The proposal would mean weekend closures of Osborne Street to vehicular traffic between River Avenue and Stradbrook Avenue.

Coun. Sherri Rollins (Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry) told Global News she’s on board with the idea, citing similar closures in the Exchange District and on Corydon Avenue for other street festivals.

“This is happening around the city. For Osborne Village in particular, it’s a great discussion we’re having,” she said.

“Judging from the amount of Winnipeggers that did walk and enjoy Canada Day that responded positively, I think it’s one worth having, for sure.”

READ MORE: Hungry Sean Penn loads up at defiant Winnipeg grocery store on Canada Day

Rollins said she’s already heard positive reaction to the idea from area businesses, as well as from local residents.

“I think we’re just starting this conversation, given what happened last year with the Exchange District BIZ who had a very, very thoughtful approach to their August to September closing off of Albert (Street), so we’re just in the initiation phases.”

Osborne Village BIZ chairman Justin Paquin said rolling the plan out slowly and making sure all potential stakeholders have a say would be a good way to iron out any kinks.

“It would definitely need a variety of parties’ involvement and commitment,” said Paquin.

“I think the residents in the area should certainly have an influence over what happens. The City of Winnipeg, Winnipeg Transit of course, all need to have their input. I do believe the benefit of this type of street closure would certainly outweigh all the costs.

“Every weekend is certainly a goal, but it doesn’t have to be every weekend. It could start off by being just a couple other weekends in the summer, just to test it out, to see how it works.”

Happy Canada Day! We want to see your 📷's from the annual Osborne Village Street Festival & Canada Day Celebration. Don't forget to tag @osborne_village to help us find them. #onlyinosborne #osbornevillage #winnipeg #manitoba pic.twitter.com/3jIMkzTich — Osborne Village (@OsborneVillage) July 1, 2019

WATCH: Celebrate Canada Day with Osborne Village’s street festival