Elderly woman caught in vehicle door, dragged several metres by Kelowna City Hall

An elderly woman was taken to Kelowna General Hospital on Tuesday night after being pulled to the ground when her jacket got caught in a vehicle door.

The vehicle, driven by her daughter, had stopped to let her out on Water St. just before 10 p.m., according to emergency crews on the scene.

The daughter drove away not knowing her mother’s jacket was stuck in the door.

The woman was pulled down Water St. several metres before the vehicle stopped.

The extent of the senior’s injuries is unknown.