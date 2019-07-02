No injuries after stolen tow truck hits parked cars, drives on sidewalk in Calgary

No one was injured after a stolen tow truck hit cars while driving the wrong way down a one-way street in downtown Calgary on Tuesday, police said.

Police responded to calls about a tow truck heading south on 4 Street S.W. near 10 Avenue S.W. at around 7:10 p.m.

Officers said the tow truck sped as it hit a number of parked cars and then swerved onto the sidewalk before almost hitting a building.

The tow truck was reportedly stolen and the driver was taken into custody, police said.

Officers believe the driver was impaired by drugs.