Calgary police charge 6 people in alleged test-drive vehicle thefts

Calgary police have charged six people accused of stealing vehicles while taking them for test drives.

Police launched an investigation after the theft of a 4Runner on June 12.

According to police, the vehicle was taken for a test drive from a Copperfield home by the owner and a potential buyer who found the vehicle for sale online.

Throughout the test drive, the owner of the 4Runner noticed a second vehicle – a Honda CRV — that appeared to be following them.

Police said the woman conducting the test drive drove the 4Runner outside the city and pulled over on Township Road 240 near Rainbow Road, at which time she demanded the owner get out.

“The Honda CRV was still following the 4Runner, and fearing for his safety, the victim exited the vehicle,” a Friday news release said. “Both the 4Runner and the CRV fled the area leaving the victim on the side of the road.”

Police later found both the 4Runner and the CRV near an apartment in the 200 block of 15 Avenue S.E.

“Officers approached the CRV and arrested two men and a woman,” CPS said. “Police then entered the apartment building, where the female driver of the 4Runner, as well as two other men were arrested.”

Police allege the CRV being was also stolen during a test drive back in May.

“In that incident, suspects in a second vehicle rear-ended the CRV during the test drive,” police explained. “When the victim exited the vehicle to inspect the damage, both vehicles sped away.

Police have laid numerous charges against six people: 23-year-old Darby Jackson Benedict, 38-year-old Al-Karim Punjari GIGA, 34-year-old Kyle David Stremick, 24-year-old Jesse Strongeagle, 19-year-old, MacKenzie Claire Andersen and 42-year-old Kamran Sattar.