Stolen truck rams Calgary police vehicle during pursuit: RCMP

RCMP have arrested a Calgary man after a stolen pickup truck rammed a police vehicle in the Springbank area on Tuesday.

Police say Calgary officers were pursuing the vehicle when it left the city and entered Cochrane, Alta., at around 5 a.m.

According to a news release from RCMP, the truck rammed a Calgary Police Service vehicle during the pursuit. Calgary police told Global News the officer in the vehicle wasn’t injured.

Later, the vehicle stopped west of the city, at which time the driver and a passenger allegedly got out of the truck and ran off.

The driver, a 36-year-old man, was arrested with the help of a police dog. RCMP said he suffered “some injuries” during his arrest.

The passenger is not in police custody.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.