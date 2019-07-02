84-year-old struck by pickup truck in Ingersoll: OPP

OPP are investigating after a pickup truck struck a pedestrian in Ingersoll.

Officials say OPP, fire services and paramedics responded to Thames Street South on Tuesday at 1:45 p.m.

A witness reported that an elderly woman had been struck by a pickup truck, and paramedics transported the 84-year-old woman to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

So far, the police investigation has revealed that the pickup truck was travelling southbound on Thames Street South when it hit the pedestrian walking westbound across the street.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck remained on scene and was co-operative.

OPP continue to investigate the incident and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has any further information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.