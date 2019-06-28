Cyclist killed in Thursday night crash in east London
London police are investigating a fatal collision late Thursday night involving a cyclist.
It was just before 10:30 p.m. when emergency crews responded to the scene at the intersection of Hamilton Road and East Street.
980 CFPL has confirmed with Middlesex-London EMS that a 24-year-old male cyclist was transported to Victoria Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The man later died of those injuries, police said.
The investigation is ongoing and there’s no word on whether charges are pending.
Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact at them (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously here.
