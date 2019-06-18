11-year-old cyclist dies after collision east of Aylmer

An 11-year-old child has died after a crash east of Aylmer in Malahide Township.

Elgin County OPP say they, Malahide Fire Services and St. Thomas Elgin Paramedics were called out to Carter Road between Highway 3 and Glencolin Line shortly after 9 p.m. Monday to reports of a cyclist being hit by a vehicle.

The investigation showed a southbound vehicle struck an 11-year-old child on a bicycle, leaving them with life threatening injuries.

Paramedics treated and transported the child to hospital for further care and the OPP says they later succumbed to their injuries.

The OPP has yet to release any further information about the child.

Technical collision investigators remained on scene early Tuesday morning collecting evidence. So far there’s been no indication of whether charges are pending in the case.