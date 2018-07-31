7-year-old dead, mother in critical condition following crash northwest of London

A child is dead and her mother is in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash northwest of the city.

Middlesex County OPP, along with London Middlesex Paramedics and Middlesex Centre Fire services were called to the scene around 4:15 p.m. Monday.

A woman and her seven-year-old daughter were driving north on Nairn Road when a pickup truck heading south turned east in front of them onto McEwen Drive, police said.

That’s when the four-door car crashed into the truck, fatally injuring the young girl, officers said.

She was pronounced dead in hospital. Her mother is currently in hospital where she continues to fight for her life. The five people in the pickup were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

OPP’s technical collision investigators were called to look into the crash.

Nairn road was closed between Fernhill Drive and Greystead Drive as was McEwen Drive between Cold Stream Road and Bear Creek Road while they investigated.

Both roads reopened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday

Police have not released any of the names of the people involved.

They’re working on notifying next of kin. Police say charges are pending.