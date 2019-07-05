Live in the Okanagan; from rock-n-roll to dynamic duos be sure to catch these great shows

It’s going to be another great week filled with live music throughout the Okanagan Valley.

Local talent and possibly rain will be flooding the weekend so be sure to check this master list as well as the weather forecast before heading out to these great shows.

Need a little more information? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.

Salmon Arm

Wednesday, July 10

Liz Blair at the Shuswap National

Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Greg Drummond at Salmon Arm Maine Park

Scheduled 6:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Tickets by donation

Armstrong

Wednesday, July 10

Bobby Dove and Naomi Shore at The Wild Oak Cafe

Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets available at the door

Vernon

Friday, July 5

Harlot and the Tramp with Fairly Faral at Record City

Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Tickets available at the door

Jeff Piatelli at Match Eatery & Public House

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 11:55 p.m.

Forum at the Longhorn Pub

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 a.m.

Saturday, July 6

The Bush Party at The Green Pub

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Jeff Piatelli at Match Eatery & Public House

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 11:55 p.m.

Sunday, July 7

Timbre Wolves at Vernon Ribfest

Scheduled 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday, July 11

Feet First at the Civic Plaza

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Kelowna

Friday, July 5

Jacob Chrystal at the Island Stage at Waterfront Park

Scheduled to 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Fated Sons at the Island Stage at Waterfront Park

Scheduled to 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where We Wander at the Island Stage at Waterfront Park

Scheduled 8:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

Belview at the Island Stage at Waterfront Park

Scheduled to start at 9:45 p.m.

wiL at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at Eventbrite

Frank Burkitt and Daughter of the Moon at Milkcrate Records

Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets available at the door

The Young’Uns at The Blue Gator

Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Elle Wolf and Winter Youth with Poppy at the Grateful Fed

Scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Under the Rocks at The Blarney Stone Irish Tavern

Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Black Friday and Original Violence at Fernando’s Pub

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 p.m.

Tickets available at the door

Calm Like a Bomb and Seafoam Shame at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub

Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Tickets are available at the door

Saturday, July 6

Civiliana and the Sonic Stones at Fernando’s Pub

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Smitten! at the Island Stage at Waterfront Park

Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Western Jaguar at the Island Stage at Waterfront Park

Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Jambalaya at the Island Stage at Waterfront Park

Scheduled 8:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

Latin Soul at the Island Stage at Waterfront Park

Scheduled to start at 9:45 p.m.

Sean Waters Band at Milkcrate Records

Scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Tickets available at the door

Kinga Heming Quartet at Buvez

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets available at the door

Mr.M at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub

Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Eric & Em at the Vibrant Vine

Scheduled 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Deborah Gold at The Blarney Stone Irish Tavern

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, July 7

Poppa Dawg at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at Eventbrite

The Tequila Sharks at the Vibrant Vine

Scheduled 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monday, July 8

Alien to the Ignorant, Indecipherable Noise and Tom McIsaac at Muninn’s Post

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Tuesday, July 9

Bobby Dove at DunnEnzies Lower Mission

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at Eventbrite

Kiefer Sutherland at the Kelowna Community Theatre

Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets available at http://www.selectyourtickets.com

Wednesday, July 10

Rob n’Walker at Island Stage, Waterfront Park

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

JP Maurice at Island Stage, Waterfront Park

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Small Town Artillery at Island Stage, Waterfront Park

Scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 11

Post Modern Connection and BLEGH at Canoe Coffee Roasters

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets available at Eventbrite

Viper Central at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets are available at Eventbrite

Poppa Dawg at the Blue Gator

Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Peachland

Friday, July 5

Travis Weir at Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards

Scheduled 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tickets available at http://www.fitzwine.com

Wednesday, July 10

Fox Glove at the Peachland Art Gallery

Scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Tickets available at http://www.sidedooraccess.com

Summerland

Friday, July 5

Lucy Blu at Dirty Laundry Vineyard

Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets available at http://www.ploretock.com

Saturday, July 6

Vincent Gauthier at Dirty Laundry Vineyard

Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets available at http://www.exploretock.com

Rollin’ Coal Trio at Heaven’s Gate Estate Winery

Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, July 7

M&D Trio at Back Door Winery

Scheduled 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, July 11

Fox Glove at Okanagan Crush Pad

Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets available at http://www.okanagancrushpad.com

Penticton

Friday, July 5

Winnie Brave

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at http://www.thedreamcafe.ca

Saturday, July 6

Tiller’s Folley at The Dream Cafe

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at http://www.thedreamcafe.ca

Mason Burns at the Copper Mug Pub

Scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

The Tequila Sharks at The Barking Parrot

Scheduled 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The Organic Humans at The Penticton Elks Lodge

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Thursday, July 11

Small Town Artillery and JP Maurice at Slackwater Brewing

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets available at Eventbrite

Michael Kaeshammer at The Dream Cafe

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at http://www.thedreamcafe.ca

Osoyoos

Friday, July 5

Room to Dance at Gyro Park

Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 6

Lucy Blu and the Blu Boys at Jojo’s Cafe

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.