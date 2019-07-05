Entertainment
July 5, 2019 3:00 pm

Live in the Okanagan; from rock-n-roll to dynamic duos be sure to catch these great shows

By Community Reporter  Global News
A A

It’s going to be another great week filled with live music throughout the Okanagan Valley.

Local talent and possibly rain will be flooding the weekend so be sure to check this master list as well as the weather forecast before heading out to these great shows.

Need a little more information? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.

Salmon Arm 

Wednesday, July 10

Liz Blair at the Shuswap National 

  • Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Greg Drummond at Salmon Arm Maine Park 

  • Scheduled 6:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • Tickets by donation

 

Armstrong

Wednesday, July 10

Bobby Dove and Naomi Shore at The Wild Oak Cafe 

  • Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

 

Vernon

Friday, July 5

Harlot and the Tramp with Fairly Faral at Record City 

  • Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Jeff Piatelli at Match Eatery & Public House 

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 11:55 p.m.

Forum at the Longhorn Pub 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 a.m.

 

Saturday, July 6

The Bush Party at The Green Pub

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Jeff Piatelli at Match Eatery & Public House 

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 11:55 p.m.

 

Sunday, July 7

Timbre Wolves at Vernon Ribfest

  • Scheduled 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

 

Thursday, July 11

Feet First at the Civic Plaza 

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

 

Kelowna

Friday, July 5

Jacob Chrystal at the Island Stage at Waterfront Park 

  • Scheduled to 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Fated Sons at the Island Stage at Waterfront Park 

  • Scheduled to 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where We Wander at the Island Stage at Waterfront Park 

  • Scheduled 8:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

Belview at the Island Stage at Waterfront Park 

  • Scheduled to start at 9:45 p.m.

wiL at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission  

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Tickets available at Eventbrite

Frank Burkitt and Daughter of the Moon at Milkcrate Records

  • Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

The Young’Uns at The Blue Gator 

  • Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 1 a.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Elle Wolf and Winter Youth with Poppy at the Grateful Fed 

  • Scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Under the Rocks at The Blarney Stone Irish Tavern 

  • Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Black Friday and Original Violence at Fernando’s Pub 

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Calm Like a Bomb and Seafoam Shame at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub 

  • Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
  • Tickets are available at the door

 

Saturday, July 6

Civiliana and the Sonic Stones at Fernando’s Pub 

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Smitten! at the Island Stage at Waterfront Park 

  • Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Western Jaguar at the Island Stage at Waterfront Park 

  • Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Jambalaya at the Island Stage at Waterfront Park 

  • Scheduled 8:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

Latin Soul at the Island Stage at Waterfront Park 

  • Scheduled to start at 9:45 p.m.

Sean Waters Band at Milkcrate Records

  • Scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Kinga Heming Quartet at Buvez 

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Mr.M at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub 

  • Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Eric & Em at the Vibrant Vine 

  • Scheduled 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Deborah Gold at The Blarney Stone Irish Tavern 

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

 

Sunday, July 7 

Poppa Dawg at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Tickets available at Eventbrite

The Tequila Sharks at the Vibrant Vine 

  • Scheduled 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

 

Monday, July 8 

Alien to the Ignorant, Indecipherable Noise and Tom McIsaac at Muninn’s Post 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

 

Tuesday, July 9 

Bobby Dove at DunnEnzies Lower Mission 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Tickets available at Eventbrite

Kiefer Sutherland at the Kelowna Community Theatre

 

Wednesday, July 10

Rob n’Walker at Island Stage, Waterfront Park

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

JP Maurice at Island Stage, Waterfront Park 

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Small Town Artillery at Island Stage, Waterfront Park 

  • Scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

 

Thursday, July 11

Post Modern Connection and BLEGH at Canoe Coffee Roasters 

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Tickets available at Eventbrite

Viper Central at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Tickets are available at Eventbrite

Poppa Dawg at the Blue Gator 

  • Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 12 a.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

 

Peachland 

Friday, July 5

Travis Weir at Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards 

Wednesday, July 10

Fox Glove at the Peachland Art Gallery 

 

Summerland

Friday, July 5

Lucy Blu at Dirty Laundry Vineyard 

 

Saturday, July 6

Vincent Gauthier at Dirty Laundry Vineyard 

Rollin’ Coal Trio at Heaven’s Gate Estate Winery 

  • Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

 

Sunday, July 7

M&D Trio at Back Door Winery 

  • Scheduled 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

 

Thursday, July 11

Fox Glove at Okanagan Crush Pad 

 

 

Penticton

Friday, July 5

Winnie Brave

Saturday, July 6

Tiller’s Folley at The Dream Cafe

Mason Burns at the Copper Mug Pub

  • Scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

The Tequila Sharks at The Barking Parrot

  • Scheduled 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The Organic Humans at The Penticton Elks Lodge

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

 

Thursday, July 11

Small Town Artillery and JP Maurice at Slackwater Brewing 

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Tickets available at Eventbrite

Michael Kaeshammer at The Dream Cafe

 

Osoyoos

Friday, July 5

  • Room to Dance at Gyro Park 
  • Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

 

Saturday, July 6

Lucy Blu and the Blu Boys at Jojo’s Cafe

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

 

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
folk
Kelowna
Live Music
live music in the okanagan valley
Music
Okanagan Valley
penticton
Rock 'n Roll
Soul
Vernon

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.