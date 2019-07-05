Live in the Okanagan; from rock-n-roll to dynamic duos be sure to catch these great shows
It’s going to be another great week filled with live music throughout the Okanagan Valley.
Local talent and possibly rain will be flooding the weekend so be sure to check this master list as well as the weather forecast before heading out to these great shows.
Need a little more information? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.
Salmon Arm
Wednesday, July 10
Liz Blair at the Shuswap National
- Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Greg Drummond at Salmon Arm Maine Park
- Scheduled 6:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Tickets by donation
Armstrong
Wednesday, July 10
Bobby Dove and Naomi Shore at The Wild Oak Cafe
- Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Vernon
Friday, July 5
Harlot and the Tramp with Fairly Faral at Record City
- Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Jeff Piatelli at Match Eatery & Public House
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 11:55 p.m.
Forum at the Longhorn Pub
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 a.m.
Saturday, July 6
The Bush Party at The Green Pub
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Jeff Piatelli at Match Eatery & Public House
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 11:55 p.m.
Sunday, July 7
Timbre Wolves at Vernon Ribfest
- Scheduled 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Thursday, July 11
Feet First at the Civic Plaza
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Kelowna
Friday, July 5
Jacob Chrystal at the Island Stage at Waterfront Park
- Scheduled to 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Fated Sons at the Island Stage at Waterfront Park
- Scheduled to 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Where We Wander at the Island Stage at Waterfront Park
- Scheduled 8:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.
Belview at the Island Stage at Waterfront Park
- Scheduled to start at 9:45 p.m.
wiL at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at Eventbrite
Frank Burkitt and Daughter of the Moon at Milkcrate Records
- Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Tickets available at the door
The Young’Uns at The Blue Gator
- Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Elle Wolf and Winter Youth with Poppy at the Grateful Fed
- Scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
Under the Rocks at The Blarney Stone Irish Tavern
- Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Black Friday and Original Violence at Fernando’s Pub
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 p.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Calm Like a Bomb and Seafoam Shame at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub
- Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Tickets are available at the door
Saturday, July 6
Civiliana and the Sonic Stones at Fernando’s Pub
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Smitten! at the Island Stage at Waterfront Park
- Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Western Jaguar at the Island Stage at Waterfront Park
- Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Jambalaya at the Island Stage at Waterfront Park
- Scheduled 8:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.
Latin Soul at the Island Stage at Waterfront Park
- Scheduled to start at 9:45 p.m.
Sean Waters Band at Milkcrate Records
- Scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Kinga Heming Quartet at Buvez
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Mr.M at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub
- Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Eric & Em at the Vibrant Vine
- Scheduled 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Deborah Gold at The Blarney Stone Irish Tavern
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday, July 7
Poppa Dawg at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at Eventbrite
The Tequila Sharks at the Vibrant Vine
- Scheduled 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Monday, July 8
Alien to the Ignorant, Indecipherable Noise and Tom McIsaac at Muninn’s Post
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Tuesday, July 9
Bobby Dove at DunnEnzies Lower Mission
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at Eventbrite
Kiefer Sutherland at the Kelowna Community Theatre
- Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Tickets available at http://www.selectyourtickets.com
Wednesday, July 10
Rob n’Walker at Island Stage, Waterfront Park
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.
JP Maurice at Island Stage, Waterfront Park
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Small Town Artillery at Island Stage, Waterfront Park
- Scheduled to start at 8 p.m.
Thursday, July 11
Post Modern Connection and BLEGH at Canoe Coffee Roasters
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Tickets available at Eventbrite
Viper Central at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tickets are available at Eventbrite
Poppa Dawg at the Blue Gator
- Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Peachland
Friday, July 5
Travis Weir at Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards
- Scheduled 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Tickets available at http://www.fitzwine.com
Wednesday, July 10
Fox Glove at the Peachland Art Gallery
- Scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
- Tickets available at http://www.sidedooraccess.com
Summerland
Friday, July 5
Lucy Blu at Dirty Laundry Vineyard
- Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Tickets available at http://www.ploretock.com
Saturday, July 6
Vincent Gauthier at Dirty Laundry Vineyard
- Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Tickets available at http://www.exploretock.com
Rollin’ Coal Trio at Heaven’s Gate Estate Winery
- Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday, July 7
M&D Trio at Back Door Winery
- Scheduled 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday, July 11
Fox Glove at Okanagan Crush Pad
- Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Tickets available at http://www.okanagancrushpad.com
Penticton
Friday, July 5
Winnie Brave
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at http://www.thedreamcafe.ca
Saturday, July 6
Tiller’s Folley at The Dream Cafe
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at http://www.thedreamcafe.ca
Mason Burns at the Copper Mug Pub
- Scheduled to start at 8 p.m.
The Tequila Sharks at The Barking Parrot
- Scheduled 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
The Organic Humans at The Penticton Elks Lodge
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Thursday, July 11
Small Town Artillery and JP Maurice at Slackwater Brewing
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Tickets available at Eventbrite
Michael Kaeshammer at The Dream Cafe
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at http://www.thedreamcafe.ca
Osoyoos
Friday, July 5
- Room to Dance at Gyro Park
- Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 6
Lucy Blu and the Blu Boys at Jojo’s Cafe
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
