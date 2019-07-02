Montreal woman in critical condition after being pinned between vehicle and wall

A woman in her 40s is in critical condition after she was found pinned between her vehicle and a wall in Montreal early Tuesday afternoon.

Urgences-Santé spokesperson Sylvain Lafrance says paramedics were called around 12:55 p.m. to a commercial building in the Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension borough.

When paramedics arrived, they found the woman was trapped between her vehicle and the wall of a storage facility on Crémazie Boulevard near St-Michel Boulevard.

The victim suffered serious injuries to her upper body. She was taken to hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Montreal police say the incident is being treated as accidental, and they are not investigating.