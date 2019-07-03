OPP asking for help in identifying Fergus theft suspects
Wellington County OPP are asking for assistance in identifying two suspects in connection to a theft at a Fergus drug store.
It happened on June 23 on Tower Street South at around 7 p.m.
Police said a man and a woman allegedly shoplifted $300 worth of items.
“OPP would like to remind everyone that we all lose when someone steals — whether it’s through increased service charges or prices, we all pay the price,” police said in a news release on Tuesday.
Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on their website.
