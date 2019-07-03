OPP asking for help in identifying Fergus theft suspects

Wellington County OPP are asking for assistance in identifying two suspects in connection to a theft at a Fergus drug store.

It happened on June 23 on Tower Street South at around 7 p.m.

Police said a man and a woman allegedly shoplifted $300 worth of items.

READ MORE: Police make 2 arrests in Guelph hotel armed robbery

“OPP would like to remind everyone that we all lose when someone steals — whether it’s through increased service charges or prices, we all pay the price,” police said in a news release on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on their website.

#WellingtonOPP looking to ID two shoplifting suspects who stole approximately $300 worth of goods from #Fergus drugstore on June 23, 2019. If your recognize them, please call 1-888-310-1122 or call 1-800-222-TIPS @CSGWtips @CentrWellington ^JC pic.twitter.com/sFs9TGWWhB — OPP West (@OPP_WR) July 2, 2019