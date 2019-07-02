Crime
July 2, 2019 10:37 am

Police make 2 arrests in Guelph hotel armed robbery

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Guelph police say two people from Windsor are facing charges following an armed robbery at the Comfort Inn on Silvercreek Parkway.

A small amount of cash was taken from the hotel on the early morning of June 22 after a man walked in and allegedly pointed a gun at the front desk clerk.

On Monday, an officer spotted a reportedly stolen U-Haul truck parked in a plaza in the south end of Guelph.

Police said after backup was called in, the two people inside were arrested.

Officers said they found a black semi-automatic CO2 pistol and several cans of pepper spray.

A 32-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman are both facing a slew of charges, including possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Police said the woman also has warrants out for her arrest from London and Chatham Kent.

