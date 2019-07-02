Police make 2 arrests in Guelph hotel armed robbery
Guelph police say two people from Windsor are facing charges in connection to an armed robbery at a Comfort Inn on Silvercreek Parkway.
A small amount of cash was taken from the hotel on the early morning of June 22 after a man walked in and allegedly pointed a gun at the front desk clerk.
On Monday, an officer spotted a reportedly stolen U-Haul truck parked in a plaza in the south end of Guelph.
Police said after backup was called in, the two people inside were arrested.
Officers said they found a black semi-automatic CO2 pistol and several cans of pepper spray.
A 32-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman are both facing a slew of charges, including possession of stolen property over $5,000.
Police said the woman also has warrants out for her arrest from London and Chatham Kent.
