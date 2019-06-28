Longtime 1460 CJOY broadcaster Larry Mellott (semi) retiring after almost 50 years

After almost 50 years, renowned Guelph broadcaster Larry Mellott is calling it a career and heading into retirement — sort of.

Hockey fans need not worry, as he still plans on calling Guelph Storm hockey games on 1460 CJOY.

READ MORE: ‘A great 42 years’ — Guelph’s Norm Jary Golf Tournament to end this year

It’s a semi-retirement for the voice Guelphites have come to know and cherish.

Mellott will be leaving his afternoon drive show and passing on the torch as CJOY’s program director.

“Almost 50 years ago, I got into radio to be a hockey play-by-play guy,” he said during a staff party on Friday before his final show.

“Now I get to do what I got into this business to do in the first place. It only took 50 years.”

Mellott also has some unfinished business with the Guelph Storm, who have yet to capture junior hockey’s holy grail in Canada.

“We’ve been to the Memorial Cup six times but we’ve got to win,” Mellott said. “I’ve got to hang in there until we actually win the tournament.”

Mellott’s career began in St. Thomas, Ont., which he followed with jobs out west before settling in Guelph in 1974 and calling hockey games with Norm Jary, whom Mellott calls his mentor.

“A really good play-by-play man who took me under his wing,” Mellott said of Jary.

READ MORE: Guelph Storm add 2 Russian players in 2019 CHL Import Draft

Mellott took over the duties full time when Jary retired in the early 1990s.

“Lots of good people to work with over the years, the listeners, the interviews — Gordie Howe and Terry Fox were at the top of that list — just lots of neat stuff,” he said.

Along with friends and colleagues, Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie was on hand on Friday to wish the broadcaster well.

“You’re such a community builder,” the mayor said. “I think you have been an amazing voice for our community and I mean that.”

Guthrie gifted Mellott a certificate for his dedication to the City of Guelph.

READ MORE: Guelph Storm name Cam Hillis as team captain for 2019-20 season

A little bit of travelling and spending time with family are in the cards for Mellott this summer.

Storm fans will hear the familiar voice back on the airwaves when the team returns to action on Sept. 22 for the 2019-20 season.

Sending best regards to @stormradioguy as he begins his final broadcast at @1460CJOY 30 mins from now before retiring from full time duty. ⚡⚡#PlatersPlayback 1988-09-21: Larry Mellott calling the Guelph Platers final season opener at Guelph Memorial Gardens vs Toronto Marlies. pic.twitter.com/Cm7Z75kRS9 — PlatersHockeyHistory (@PlatersHockey) June 28, 2019

Global News and 1460 CJOY are properties of Corus Entertainment Inc.