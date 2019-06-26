‘A great 42 years’: Guelph’s Norm Jary Golf Tournament to end this year

An annual summer staple in Guelph is coming to an end.

The Norm Jary Golf Tournament, said to be one of Canada’s longest-running benefit golf tournaments, will take its final swing after 42 years.

READ MORE: Guelph golfers tee off for charity in Norm Jary Tournament

The annual fundraiser was created by former mayor and Global News Radio 1460 CJOY broadcaster Norm Jary to support individuals with developmental challenges through Community Living Guelph Wellington.

“We’re tremendously grateful for the community support over the past four decades,” the organization’s executive director Laura Hanley said.

“We’re very lucky to have had so many sponsors, golfers and community members support our fundraising efforts.”

One of the highlights of the annual tournament came in the mid-2000s when it contributed to a $1.1-million campaign that helped build a new facility for people with disabilities to learn skills and socialize.

“The individuals with developmental challenges that we have helped for 42 years aren’t sitting on the end of a bench with their hands outstretched for a handout. Rather, their hands are outstretched with a thank you for a hand up,” Jary said.

Organizers noted that the decision was made to end the tournament as they continued to see lowering attendance.

READ MORE: Guelph Humane Society reminding owners not to leave pets in cars this summer

The last golf tournament will be held on July 8 at the Victoria Park Valley Golf Club.

More information about the event can be found online.

The LAST Norm Jary Golf Tournament is quickly approaching. Have you signed up to golf yet? Don't miss your chance to send off one of the longest running benefit golf tournaments in Canada. We can't wait!https://t.co/xlmfABupiO — CLGW (@CLGuelphWell) June 14, 2019