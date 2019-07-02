London police seeking suspect after father, 2 daughters reportedly pepper-sprayed

London police are appealing to the public as they search for a man wanted in connection with an incident in which a father and his two daughters were reportedly pepper-sprayed.

According to police, a 41-year-old man and his two daughters, ages 8 and 9, were standing at the intersection of Thames and York streets at around 10:20 p.m. on Monday.

Police say a man approached the family from behind and allegedly pepper-sprayed the father before fleeing northbound up Thames Street.

While police say the father was the one who was pepper-sprayed, they added that the two daughters were also affected during the incident.

All three were treated by paramedics, and there were no serious injuries.

The incident took place around the same time and area that fireworks were being set off for Canada Day celebrations in downtown London, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Police have not received reports of anyone else being pepper-sprayed but are asking anyone who may have also been affected to contact police.