London police release suspect information following alleged sexual assault

The London Police Service is investigating a sexual assault involving a woman who was allegedly followed and touched inappropriately by an unknown man as she was walking her dog.

Police say the incident took place on Sunday, June 23 around 10:30 p.m near McNay Street and Victoria Street.

READ MORE: Police appeal for information in attempted sex assault at London’s Gibbons Park

According to police, the woman was walking her dog when a stranger approached her from behind. He began to follow her as she continued to walk, and allegedly approached the victim and touched her inappropriately.

The woman was not physically injured.

Officers describe the suspect as a white man between the ages of 30-45, and between five-foot-four and five-foot-six in height.

He walked with a slight hunch and spoke with a deep, raspy voice, according to police.

WATCH: Investigators release security videos of suspect wanted after alleged sex assault in Aurora

Police say the man was wearing a black baseball hat and carried shopping bags at the time of the incident.

London police have not released any photos of the suspect.

Anyone with further information regarding this incident is asked to contact the London Police Service at (519)-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.londoncrimestoppers.com.