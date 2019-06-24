Police appeal for information in attempted sex assault at London’s Gibbons Park

London police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a suspect in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

It was around 3:30 p.m. Friday, June 21 when a woman walking her dog in Gibbons Park was approached by a male suspect as she was near the path to St. James Street, just north of the downtown core, officers said.

The suspect began circling her while on a bike and made crude gestures.

As she continued to walk, the male allegedly reached out in what appeared to be an attempt to touch her inappropriately.

According to police, he then went into a treed area where he continued to watch her before taking off on his bike heading east towards St. James Street.

The victim wasn’t physically hurt in the incident, officers said.

Police have described the suspect as white, in his late teens or early 20’s, with spiky black hair and a thin, patchy black moustache.

He was wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans and was described as also having a possible speech impediment.

The bicycle he was riding was described as old and rusted.

If you have any information about the case you’re asked to contact London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).