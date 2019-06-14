London man arrested in connection with alleged sexual assault at Hyde Park shopping plaza

London police say they’ve arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a reported sexual assault at a shopping centre.

Officers originally sent out an appeal for information in the case on Tuesday, June 11. Police allege that around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, a man approached a woman in a shopping centre at 1280 Fanshawe Park Rd. W. and touched her inappropriately.

Police issued a picture and description of the suspect. Information from the public later led investigators to identify the suspect and make an arrest.

The tip also included information about another prior unreported sexual assault that was also allegedly committed by the suspect.

As a result of the investigation, London police say a 22-year-old London man has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, July 30 to answer to the charges.