London police charge religious leader after alleged sexual assault in church
A London man, 33, is facing one charge of sexual assault in connection with a reported incident on Monday afternoon at a church on King Edward Avenue.
According to police, a female victim reported that she spoke with the religious leader at the church “for some time,” and when she went to leave, she said she was touched inappropriately.
The religious leader has since been charged with sexual assault and is due in court on Monday, June 24.
Police have not identified the church or said whether or not the victim was an adult.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
