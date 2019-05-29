London police release image of suspect wanted in sexual assault investigation

London police are working to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

Officers say a man approached a teenage girl in the area of Sherwood Forest Square near Wonderland Road North at around 5:12 p.m. on Sunday, May 26. They allege the suspect touched her inappropriately, but say the victim wasn’t physically injured.

London police have described the suspect, pictured above, as black and between the ages of 17 and 25.

He’s said to be six feet or taller and has a medium build. He has short black hair and some facial hair, according to police. Investigators say he had a deep voice with an accent and he spoke both French and English.

Police say he was seen wearing a red long-sleeved hoodie, black pants and was carrying a blue backpack.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).