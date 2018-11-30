London police identify suspect following alleged sexual assault on an LTC bus

London police are thanking the public for their assistance after identifying the suspect wanted in connection to an alleged sexual assault on an LTC bus.

Officers say a woman was waiting to board the No. 13 bus at Masonville Place around 10:50 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 23, when she was approached by an unknown man who spoke to her.

READ MORE: Woman assaulted by suspect on LTC bus: London police

When they were on the bus, officers say he touched the woman inappropriately.

Investigators say the woman didn’t suffer any physical injuries and got off the bus around Richmond Street and University Drive. The suspect stayed on the bus.

According to a release sent to media on Friday, police have identified the suspect and the investigation is ongoing.

There’s no word on whether police have made an arrest, or whether charges will be laid.