Woman assaulted by suspect on LTC bus: London police

City police are asking for the public’s help as they look for a suspect in connection with the sexual assault of a woman on a bus in London’s north end.

Officers say a woman was waiting to board the No. 13 bus at Masonville Place around 10:50 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 23 when she was approached by an unknown man who spoke to her.

When they were on the bus, officers say he touched the woman inappropriately.

RELATED: Accused in sexual assault at west London bus stop facing charges for similar incidents in Peel Region

Investigators say the woman didn’t suffer any physical injuries and got off the bus around Richmond Street and University Drive. The suspect stayed on the bus.

London police have described the suspect as between 35 and 49 years old and around five-feet-eight-inches tall, or slightly shorter.

He was wearing a dark grey or black dress jacket and had short slicked-back brown hair and was clean-shaven. Police say he was also described as smelling of cologne.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).